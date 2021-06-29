Daybreak Hitz show host, Andy Dosty, says reports claiming he had a wardrobe malfunction at the recently-held VGMA were all fabricated.

According to him, it forms part of the “foolery” on social media where some people have fun by denigrating the status of others.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB, the Hitz FM presenter asked his fans to forgo such reports tagging them as very unfortunate and unnecessary.

Andy Dosty went further by showing off his trousers to rubbish such rumours at the VGMA event grounds.

It’s very unfortunate… my trousers aren’t torn… If the camera can show it clearly. My zip wasn’t opened either… it was very unfortunate that people make such unnecessary noise and too much foolery on social media so yeah... he responded.

Watch the video below: