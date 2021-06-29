A Kumasi-based girl has caused a huge inter-family conflict for beating up her lover’s mother who opposed their relationship.

It was revealed on Nhyira FM’s Obra that the 16-year-old Junior High School pupil is in an amorous relationship with her 17-year-old lover to which the latter’s mother is strongly opposed.

Justifying her opposition, the boy’s mother revealed the lovers are distant cousins, which makes any form of intimacy a taboo.

She added that she took the pain to inform the girl’s parents of the development, but they were positive the closeness was a mere friendship by virtue of the fact that they were both minors.

However, it took the lockdown period for both parents to realise the extent of closeness when the girl broke the news that she would rather cohabit with her boyfriend than continue her basic education.

The 16-year-old’s parents shockingly accepted their daughter’s decision, but the boy’s mother protested.

She said she was left with no option than reveal to the girl’s family that her 17-year-old son is a father of a two-year-old baby from another girl.

Bothered by the persistent attempt to end their relationship, the lovers descended on the boy’s mother and beat her black and blue.

She broke down in tears when narrating how her fellow mother held her from behind to pave way for the lovers to ‘discipline’ her with sticks.

The 16-year-old, defending herself, said the boy wasn’t her first boyfriend, thus, she was bothered as to why the boy’s mother had sworn not to give her peace.

Watch video below for more: