The identities of a group of armed robbers have been revealed as CCTV captures the moment they raided a barbering shop

In the videos uploaded on social media, two of the three robbers walked into the barbering shop, while one attacked a man standing outside.

The robber pointed a handgun at the man and marched him back into the shop while robbery was ongoing.

In the video, the men could be seen looting items into their bags and boxer shorts as their victims look on helplessly.

MORE

One of the victims declined to hand over his phone and rather engaged in a tussle with one of the gun-wielding robbers.

After several efforts to save his property, he was assaulted and the phone was still taken away from him.

Watch video below: