The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu that government has given the Commission some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Speaking at a Minority press conference on Thursday, the Tamale South MP, among other claims, chided government for supplying PPEs to EC officials while health workers lacked same.

The outspoken MP described this as “troubling and shocking.”

But responding to the legislator, the Commission in a statement said it has not received any PPEs from government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has not received any protective equipment from the government” the statement said.

The EC said it finds it troubling that “the Leader of the Minority Party in Parliament will put out information of this nature without substantiating its authenticity.”

