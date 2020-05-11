General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said the party’s manifesto is under lock and key.

He explained that, a mistake they did in 2012 cost the NPP dearly, hence the decision to ensure it does not leak to the public.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr Boadu revealed how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) “stole” the central ideas in the NPP manifesto.

He cited how NPP had to let go the contested ‘People Matter, You Matter’ slogan which the NDC claimed ownership of to buttress his point.

Mr Boadu said the much contested ‘People Matter, You Matter’ slogan had long been the title of the NPP’s 2012 elections manifesto which was yet to be launched in 2012 when the NDC snatched it from them.

He added that, they have learnt their lessons and will not repeat such a mistake again.