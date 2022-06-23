The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that 13 schools have so far recorded new cases of the coronavirus.

This development has forced the shutdown of some schools and companies, according to the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, June 22, he said the number could be more because some of the schools have not reported their cases to the health body yet.

“There is still a lot of underreporting. We know that there are about 13 schools that have reported outbreaks but we also know that there are a lot more than 13 who have not reported.

“We’ve had 245 cases among these 13 schools; 134 have recovered and 111 are still active – they are still waiting to recover. The good thing is that we’ve not had any deaths among these cases,” he told the media.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that “we have, mainly, workplace and school outbreaks. Some schools have closed down temporarily to control the spread; other companies have also taken a little break to make sure that they are able to contain the spread.”

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases as of June 18, 2022 [Source: Ghana Health Service]

Data available to the Service shows cases involving children in Accra have risen from 18% to 20%, a situation the Ghana Health Service has described as worrying.

“Something has to be done as far as the protection of children is concerned because they are also not vaccinated to give them the protection they need,” the GHS Director-General appealed to Ghanaians.

Ghana currently has a total of 1,308 active cases of the virus as of June 18, 2022, with 1,448 deaths and 218 new cases.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 16,752,032 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

While 7.2 million people representing 22% of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated, over 10 million others have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, more than one million people have received booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.