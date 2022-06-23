The head office of the Births and Deaths Registry has been relocated to Shiashie in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Office of the Registry on Tuesday, June 21.

Persons who want to seek their services have been directed to visit the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) House, 3rd floor, on the Gulf Street at South Legon, Shiahie.

“All official businesses of the Head Office of the Births and Deaths Registry shall henceforth be conducted in the NALAG House office building”, the statement said.

About the Births and Deaths Registry

The Births and Deaths Registry was established by Act 301 of 1965, now replaced by the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act1027), and is supervised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

It is to handle and develop the birth and death registration system in Ghana.

Its core mandate is to provide accurate, timely, and reliable information on all births and deaths accruing within Ghana, through registration and certification for the socio-economic development of the country.

Services provided include Early Birth Registration, Late Birth Registration, Extracts (Births & Deaths), Death Registration, Adoption, Change of Name, and Statistics of Birth and Death.