At least 24 students of the Akosombo International School have been moved to a hotel at Atimpoku for isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Their test results were confirmed on Friday but parents and guardians are yet to be informed.

This has raised concerns about how the school is managing the situation.

According to Head of JoyNews’ Health Desk, Fred Smith, efforts to contact the school authorities have proved futile.

He, however, added that the students were identified to be infected during a routine test.

Meanwhile, parents of students who have tested positive for Covid-19 are waiting for official notice from the school.