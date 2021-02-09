Some 23 schools in the Greater Accra Region have recorded 56 cases of coronavirus.

A number of cases have also been recorded in Senior High Schools (SHS) within Western, Eastern and eight cases in Upper West.

The Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Kumah Aboagye, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr Aboagye noted the cases in Greater Accra were part of some 166 cases under monitoring.



In the Eastern Region, he noted that as of January 28, 2021, a total of 553 samples had been tested at the Akosombo International School out of which 82 came out positive; made up of 73 students, and nine staff.

He said a total of eight cases have also been recorded from seven schools in the Central Region.

He assured parents have been duly informed with the affected persons in insolation and undergoing treatment.

Dr Aboagye also indicated a team from the headquarters have been to all the schools to sensitise and recommend measures to curb the spread.