Press Statement of the Family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed in Relation to the

Report of the Ministerial Committee on the Ejura Killings

Monday, 04 October 2021

Introduction:

Members of the Press, on behalf of the wider Kaaka family and the people of Ejura,

thank you for coming for today’s press event. We are grateful that you continue to find it proper to shine your cameras on the plight of an unknown poor family from the middle of nowhere. A family of illiterates, who

have neither gold, fame nor the political connections that one needs to secure justice

in the version of democracy we practice. But for your interest in our case, our continuous cry for justice, would have been heard

by only the walls that surround our modest family home in Ejura. As you are aware, we have invited you here to share with you, formally this time, our

thoughts on the Report of the Ministerial Committee that was set up to look into the

Ejura killings. Naturally, we are saddened that over 90 days after the Ejura incidents, it had to take a

freedom of information request from us, and the families of the victims of the Ejura

killings to compel the Government to release this report into the public domain for

discussion. For us, the delay in releasing the report does not reflect any sense of urgency or

commitment to bringing justice to the people of Ejura. We think that the delay is

definitely inconsistent with the demands of our laws and with what our democracy

requires. Over the past week, we have taken time as a family to read and discuss the Committee’s

report internally. We have sought the counsel of our lawyers, of our religious advisors,

friends and well-meaning sympathizers. We have conferred with the people of Ejura

and we have sat down with the families of the victims of the military brutalities in

Ejura. We have listened to those who have criticized the report and those who have

praised it. We have taken in stride the voices of those who spew hate against our

families, and we have even prayed for those whose hate and violent threats against us

have now become emboldened by this Report. Most importantly, we have kept faith with Allah, in whom we have sought comfort; and

we have trusted his wisdom. Today, we speak out again, because we continue to trust Allah’s promise that the moral

arc of the universe always bends towards justice; no matter how long it takes. In this press conference, we will be addressing two issues that have become the focus

of the media attention since the report was released. First, we will address the supposed findings of the Committee regarding the murder of

our son, husband and father Kaaka. And secondly, we will share with you the set of

actions we will be taking going forward, after this Report.

The Comments of the Kaaka Family on the Report of the Committee Regarding the first issue; as you would recall, the Committee stated in its report, and I

quote; that (1) “We, accordingly, find that, the death of “Kaaka” was not directly linked

to his social media activism”. (2) It is more probably a family feud” As you are aware, ever since the release of the report, several prominent and credible

people in our society have been baffled as to how the Committee could have arrived at

this conclusion. We thank the several of them who spoken up and criticized the obvious

absurdity and bizarre nature of this finding. We are grateful that they have shown

clearly how the Committee impoverished its own Report and diminished their own

credibility by amplifying propaganda and hatred for no discernible reason. We will like to use this opportunity to state in clear and unambiguous terms, that the

statement by the Committee that Kaaka was probably killed because of a family feud is

obviously false, careless made, and very clearly disgraceful. Their statement was made without regard for the pain of the family; and could only

have been made by persons who were so eager to please their appointing authority that

they left their humanity and their conscience aside. Even though they knew that they had no basis, evidence or authority for that statement,

they made it anyway! Perhaps because, why bother about truth and justice for a poor

family in Ejura, when you can do the bidding of those who have promised you; and

have the power to guarantee you further political appointments. So yes, we have struggled as to why persons of their calibre will be so willing to forsake

their own credibility just to do a hatchet job, in expectation of political favours. But we leave them to the judgement of their conscience and to the weightier justice of

Allah. As a family, we consider it necessary however that we walk the public through the facts;

and to demonstrate to you why the Report and the supposed findings of the Committee

are untrue, horribly careless and insensitive.

The Mandate of the Committee First, it is important that we remind ourselves that the Ejura Committee, by their own

admission, had no mandate to investigate the death of Kaaka. They had no mandate to

establish who killed him or why Kaaka was killed. We as a Family understood that and

we made our peace with that. We say this, not because we do not want the truth of who

killed Kaaka to be officially established. But because, we want the persons connected

to his death, properly, carefully, and justifiably established. That is what justice means

to us. If you remember, when the Committee was first set up, our family decided not to

appear before the Committee. We took the trouble to communicate our reasons in a

letter to the Minister of Interior and to the Committee. As we told them, the reason why we decided not to appear before the committee was

because we were concerned that the Committee was consistently departing from its

clear mandate to investigate the circumstances under which our military went into

Ejura and shot live bullets into a crowd, killing civilians and maiming several others.

We were concerned that their work had become very unfocused and was all over the

place. In the letter, we stated that,

a. We were concerned about the continuous encroachment of the Committee into

questions which, as we understood, were the object of a separate and

concurrent criminal investigation.

b. We were doubtful of the prudence in the Committee’s decision to extend its

inquiry into questions which the Ghana Police Service had publicly claimed

were part of its investigation into the brutal murder of our son, husband and

father, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

c. We reiterated our concern that the Committee was receiving testimony from

persons who could potentially be called to testify in the criminal trial relating

to the murder of Kaaka, or in the subsequent criminal trial of the individuals

who are criminally culpable of the shooting of unarmed civilians and children

in Ejura.

d. We noted in particular the failure of the Committee to advise witnesses of their

constitutional right against self-incrimination; of their right to be attend the

hearings with the assistance of counsel; and failing to advise them that nothing

they say before the Committee was privileged and that all could be adduced

against them in a criminal trial. After the Chiefs and Elders of Ejura summoned the family and rebuked us for our

decision not to participate in the hearings, we felt compelled to appear before the

Committee. We did so largely against our will, but in the hope that those families who

had lost their loved ones and seen theirs injured, will feel more confident in appearing

before the Committee. It was after-all because of them that the Committee had been

created. Yet, even when she appeared before the Committee, Sahada Hudu, Kaaka’s widow, was

the only person who took the trouble to ask the Committee to clarify its mandate. At

no point previously, had the committee taken the trouble to clarify its mandate to the

witnesses who appeared before it. In response to Sahada, the Committee made it clear that, they had no business looking

into the death of Kaaka. They admitted on camera, unequivocally, that because the

matter was under investigation by the Police, it would be improper for them to

intervene on those issues. Despite all this, the Committee still went ahead and made 40% of their findings about

the murder investigations into the death of Kaaka. They also made statements that

even common sense would have told them was improper. By so doing, they clearly

prejudiced the criminal investigations into Kaaka’s murder.

Finding That Kaaka’s murder had nothing to do with his social media activism. One of the things we have baffled by is that, even when they made pronouncements on

the issues outside their mandate, the Committee was also selective about the kind of

evidence it wanted to rely on and what it wanted to believe. All for no justifiable reason.

With a single stroke of a pen, and without any independent investigation of their own

to disprove or add weight to any testimony, they decided to choose which testimony

they wanted to believe and which ones they wanted to discount. So, for instance, according to the Committee, they decided that Sahada’s hour-long

testimony that her husband confided in her on several occasions, that there were

threats against his life in connection with his social media activism, was pure

speculation. In reaching that conclusion, the Committee said that this was because

Sahada had not reported those threats to the police; and had not told the police about

the identity of the individuals. What is curious about that conclusion is that, during the hearings, at no point did the

Committee ask Sahada, whether she had reported those threats and the identity of the

persons concerned to the Police. When you watch the recording of the hearing, at the

31st minute of her appearance before the Committee, Ms Juliet Adime Amoah, a

member of the Committee asks Sahada to confirm that she knows the identities of the

individuals who were threatening her husband. After Sahada confirmed that she did,

the same member of the Committee advised Sahada to go ahead and report the names

of the individuals to the Police. Ms Amoah, the Committee member offered this advice

without inquiring at any point whether Sahada had already made a statement to the

Police regarding these issues. In fact, at the time of her appearance before the

Committee, Sahada had already made a statement to the same effect to the Police. This

the committee could have easily verified this information as they had access to the

police docket on Kaaka. Further, the Committee suggested that videos submitted to them by a certain

Abeewakas, did not contain threats to Kaaka’s life and that the videos appeared after

Kaaka’s death. They claimed that for these reasons, they doubted the authenticity of

the videos and considered that this allowed them to state categorically that

“accordingly, find that, the death of “Kaaka” was not directly linked to his social media

activism”. This was the only basis of their conclusion. What is curious is that a Committee which was sold to the public as a fact finding

committee made no attempt to actually find out any facts of its own. Even though they

received several witness statements that made reference to Kaaka’s role as a social

media activist, they did not even try to take a look at Kaaka’s social media activism.

How was it possible for the Committee to make 40% of your findings about the death

of a social media activist, and yet not even take the trouble to google the individual or

go through his social media feed? Surely, this is not only embarrassing but discredits

the Report and whatever conclusions they reached concerning the murder of Kaaka. Had the Committee been taken the trouble to independently look into Kaaka’s social

media activity, they would have confirmed for themselves, several videos that are still

up on Kaaka’s facebook page; where he himself recorded various individuals and

mentioned the names of persons threatening him. Had they done so, they would have

confirmed for themselves that all these videos were mostly live streams made on

facebook; and not edited videos or videos capable of being tempered with. Who investigates the killing of a social media activist without even logging on to social

media? Not even once? It is not surprising that so many people have found the findings of the Committee to

be porous. Even as the Committee has sought to couch their weak and baseless

evidence in exaggerated language; many have seen through it; and are now convinced

that their language did little to cover up the depth of their shoddy job.

The Finding that Kaaka’s death was a result of a Family Feud The Final Thing I want to address, is this bizarre claim by the Committee that Kaaka’s

murder was most probably because of a family feud. Unfortunately, the Committee decided to stretch absurdity even further, by saying that,

the killing of Kaaka was most probably because of a family feud. Now, one would expect that, because of the gravity of that conclusion and its possible

repercussions, in terms of the public interest in this matter, and its effect on the

ongoing criminal inquiry into Kaaka’s death, the Committee would have taken time to

demonstrate clearly, and based sound logic, how it arrived at that weighty conclusion. Yet again, the Committee failed at this. Their careless regard for the family of Kaaka

was evident in that conclusion; and has now been confirmed in their subsequent

statements in the Press. As you are aware, Vladimir Antwi-Danso has gone on to say publicly that we the Kaaka

family have no right to question the work of the Committee. In his own words, he said

“they do not have the right to question us because they did not send us.” Obviously, if accept his logic, it would mean that the Committee saw itself as only

accountable to the persons who set them up; and not to the families of the victims or

the persons directed affected by the incidents in Ejura; or even the Ghanaian public.

We think that this is unacceptable. At nowhere in the entire report of the Committee, did they demonstrate or was there

any evidence to show that the family of Kaaka was embroiled in any turmoil or feud. In fact, in reaching their conclusion, they relied wholesale on the testimony of one

Aminu Mohammed, an individual who they chose to hear behind closed doors, even

though this individual had previously repeated some of these discredited statements

on facebook, prior to meeting the committee. Clearly, this was somebody whose

testimony was intended as a wow factor, and so was deliberately shielded from broader

public scrutiny. Yet, this was the only evidence the Committee cited as confirming their

conclusion that Kaaka was killed because of a family feud. In so doing, the Committee failed to subject the testimony of this individual, who they

described as a friend of Kaaka and a resident of Ejura, to even the most basic scrutiny. For instance, by the account of the testimony that the Committee itself summarized,

the individual was not even a resident of Ejura but a person who lived in Burkina Faso.

Secondly, the said individual whose version they decided to swallow hook, line and

sinker, was not even in Ejura when Kaaka was killed, or at the time the Ejura killings

occurred. In addition, this individual had not been in touch with Kaaka for at least the past 10

years. Kaaka and the said individual had become estranged sometime after Kaaka got

married to Sahada. Further, the Committee failed to subject the person’s testimony to any scrutiny

whatsoever. For instance, as proof that there was bad blood between Kaaka and Iddi,

the individual claimed, that Kaaka had caused the arrest of Iddi sometime in 2020.

According to this individual,Iddi had been kept in the Ejura Police Cells for about three

days at the instance of Kaaka; and that he Aminu had advised Kaaka to leave Iddi in

the cells for about a week to teach Iddi a lesson. The said Aminu even went on to allege

that Kaaka’s mother had paid a bribe to the Ejura police to secure the release of Iddi

after three days. He also claimed that Iddi travelled to Nigeria soon after his release. Despite its heavy reliance on this individual’s statement, at no point, did the supposed

fact-finding Committee seek to establish whether there was in fact any record of arrest

against Iddi in 2020 or attempt to cross-check with the police any of the fanciful stories

Aminu narrated to them. They did not even verify whether indeed Iddi had travelled

out of the country in 2020, as alleged by the said individual. In addition, the Committee decided to overlook the obvious absurdities in this story;

including the accusations of bribery and corruption made against the police service.

The Committee for no discernible reason chose to believe this individual. No attempts

were made to corroborate or independently establish any of the claims made by the

said Aminu Mohammed. The Committee’s failure to perform the most basic due diligence on this story, is

baffling. The result was that the Committee became the mouthpiece of fake-news and

a senseless conspiracy theory. As a fact-finding Committee, the Koomson Committee

had one job: that was to establish facts. They failed in that task miserably. We are also disappointed that the Committee treated the testimony of another

individual, Saadia Mohammed, who accused Baba Iddi of having something to do with

the attack on his brother as “more reasonably probable”. Even though the Committee,

by its own assertion had been given access to the docket on Kaaka, they decided to

ignore the fact that this same individual given contradicting statements to the Police

regarding who she claimed to have seen on that night. They treated as irrelevant the

fact that the same individual recanted her story several times; and has in fact given

recorded interviews in which she contradicts herself severally on the same issue. Similarly, they failed to take note of the glaring inconsistencies in the testimony of

Muniratu Alhasson; and did give any regard to the fact that her story just repeats

almost entirely that of Saadia Mohammed, word for word. In addition, when

scrutinized, it is hard to not conclude that the entire statement begs further questions.

For instance, this individual claimed that she heard the sound of “Kaaka’s” motorbike.

By what magic, was this person able to identify the owner of a motorbike from its sound

only? This individual also claimed that after the motorbike arrived, she heard an

unusual sound and came to her porch to see what was happening. Yet, she did not, by

her own assertion, see anybody attack Kaaka. This was strange because even by her

narration, she would have been the first witness to the scene, because she came out

immediately when she claimed to have heard strange sounds. In addition, she claimed

that when she was making her way to the scene, she bumped into Baba Iddi, and then

shouted that “somebody” had caused the injury and was running out so people should

come and see him”. If by her own assertion, the somebody she saw was Baba Iddi, why

did she not say it there and then that the person she saw was Baba Iddi. It seems clear to us, that the Committee was only interested in believing any narrative

they found was unfavourable to the Family of Kaaka. As such, whenever they

encountered any evidence that did not conform to their made-up minds, they either

discounted it or did not even bother to solicit it. Also, whenever, they heard any account

that conformed to what they wanted to hear, they did not even bother to probe it

further. We are disappointed that a committee charged with such an important national duty,

so shamefully failed to uphold the most basic value of impartiality, and due diligence. We are also disappointed that a committee supposedly chaired by a Justice of the Court

of Appeal failed to show the minimum level of legal awareness and a sense of judicial

restraint. Instead, the Committee completely abandoned due process and showed zero

respect for the fair trial rights of persons currently arrested in connection with the

police inquiry into the death of Kaaka. We take this as sufficient evidence of their lack

of integrity and their insensitivity. We are now unfortunately convinced that, following the porous work conducted by the

Committee, the Attorney-General will on the authority of this commissioned hatchet

job, discontinue the prosecution of the two members of the NPP who were arrested in

connection Kaaka’s murder. We have always known this to be intention of the persons

involved in this charade. In fact, it is common knowledge that information circulating in some quarters in the

Ejura community for the past several weeks, has been that several supporters of the

NPP in Ejura, have been assured by high level officials in their party that the AttorneyGeneral will seek to release their foot soldiers caught up in the murder inquiry. We do not take it for granted that this Committee’s report now provides the AttorneyGeneral with what he needs to go on and make his party people happy. But even if persons in positions of trust in this country persist in corrupting our laws

and pervading the course of justice for illegal and dishonest partisan ends, we remain

resolute in the belief that the truth will always win. As such, we would like to remind

everyone of the facts in this matter. The fact is that Kaaka in several of his videos talked constantly about the fact that his

life was in danger due to the threats he was receiving in connection with his activism. Kaaka also recorded his interactions with certain individuals affiliated with the NPP in

Ejura who threatened him constantly. These individuals told Kaaka that they thought

he was making their political party look bad and that his activities will affect the

electoral fortunes of the party. They claimed on the recording that they had been paid

to warn Kaaka off. After that interaction, Kaaka recorded a video where he said that because of his online

activism, the Municipal Chief Executive sent people to warn him. He said that he had

decided to shoot that video so that his audience will see that if he gets beaten or

attacked, it is because of the anxiety of these political elements over his social media

activism. Two of the individuals who were recorded on video for threatening Kaaka’s life are the

persons who were arrested by the Police in connection with Kaaka’s death. After, Kaaka was attacked, we found at the crime scene, the two large sticks which were

covered with blood and which were used to beat up Kaaka. These were handed over to

the Police. Are the Police saying that, Iddi carried two clubs and alone beat up Kaaka? We also handed over Kaaka’s mobile phone to the Police. We know for fact that the

Police handling Kaaka’s phone have been operating his Whatsapp and have even exited

certain groups he was on. We consider this conduct to be deliberately interfering with

evidence; and improper. We have also had cause to complain severally, including to the Inspector General of

Police that certain officials of the Ghana Police Service went to physically assault Baba

Iddi, and forced his hand to thumbprint certain documents. He does not know the

content of these documents. This complaint and a request to meet the IGP was

delivered to his officer nearly two months ago. We are still waiting for the Inspector

General of Police, who we want to believe is committed to reforming the Police Service

to act accordingly and even acknowledge the complaint made to him. We also note our disappointment that after over 90 days of crying for justice; and after

they have led the entire public to believe that Baba Iddi killed Kaaka, it was only after

the Report was released that the Police sent crime scene investigators to the house to

investigate the crime scene. This was just last Thursday 30 September 2021. In

essence, Police did not even taken the trouble to properly investigate the scene of the

crime before leading the onslaught against our family for several months now. All of these facts were available to the Committee, yet they chose to deliberate mislead

the public, in order to cover up their porous recommendation regarding the Ejura

killings.

The Next Steps by the Family At this stage, we would like to inform the Press of some of the steps the Family will be

taking. After due deliberation, the family has decided:

a. To make a formal police complaint against the said Aminu Mohammed

regarding the allegation of bribery and corruption he made against the mother

of Kaaka and the Ejura Police. We think that this accusation should not be taken

for granted as it taints the Ejura Police in a considerable manner. We believe

that it is in the interest of the Ejura Police to get to the bottom of this allegation

of corruption and dereliction of duty made against the Ghana Police Service.

This is important to ensure the faith of the public in the work of the Police

Service.

b. To make a formal police complaint regarding the Sadia Fuseini and her sidekick

Muniratu Alhassan for what we believe to be deliberate lies and attempts to

deceive the police in the performance of their functions.

c. To request another audience with the Inspector-General of Police regarding our

displeasure with the investigations into Kaaka’s murder. The family is also considering all its legal rights in connection with the Report of the

Ejura Committee; including the possibility of legal actions against the members of the

Ejura Committee and some of the witnesses who appeared before them. In this connection, are also asking for the support of the public towards the welfare

needs of Kaaka’s widow and five children who have been left behind; as well as to

support our fight for justice. We would appreciate any help towards covering our legal

fees, in this quest for justice. We are also hoping that a fund will be established to honour Kaaka and to train

upcoming citizen journalists, who understand the virtue of speaking truth to the

establishment. We have made an appeal to the National Chief Imam to support us in

this endeavour. We are also counting on the support of the public to protect Kaaka’s

legacy, by supporting the fund when instituted. Kaaka died as a hero! And we are certain that his courage and conviction will defy the

cowardice of those who refuse him justice. We are confident that his memory will

inspire a new generation of Ghanaians who will take up the call in our nation anthem

for us to cherish fearless honesty and to boldly defend our democracy! Thank You all for coming.