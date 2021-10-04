Actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has paid a courtesy call on the President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

The visit, according to the actress, was to receive God’s anointing as she launches a new project.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, born Rosemond Brown, shared a photo from the visit which captured her in a warm pose with the man of God.

In her caption, she declared how blessed she feels, following the meeting.

She wrote: Papa I’m blessed to receive your anointing tonight before launching my new project tomorrow daddy Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh I’m indeed blessed 🙏.