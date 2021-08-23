It was a difficult moment for actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo and her mother when they laid to rest her grandfather.

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend.

The heartbroken actress disclosed the deceased was the man who brought her up.

According to Akuapem Poloo, the year has been a difficult one for her.

She explained all her plans for him did not come to pass, adding the death hurts so much.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos from the funeral which saw scores of mourners in attendance to commiserate with the family.

She wrote: A lot was going through my mind 💔💔 So he is really gone the Man who brought me up 🤦‍♀️ I lived with him all my life till I completed ‘SHS’. My grandpa I went through a lot with and now that he need to enjoy his fruits 😭😭😭😭😭😭 MAY YOUR GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE PAPA.

Following her post, fans and followers have poured in their condolences.