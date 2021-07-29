Controversial actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved.

The actress has taken to social media to mourn the death of an elderly man she identifies as her grandfather.

Though it is not immediately known when the old man passed on, she broke the news on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a photo of the deceased on a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask.

She also shared another photo of health workers who took care of him during his sickness as she lauds them for their hard work.

Posting the photos, she captioned: I told you I was going to come back Papa 😭😭💔.

Another read: They told me he will be fine 😭💔Thanks my Doctors you guys did great just that my grandpa has suffered enough 🤦🤦🤦 REST WELL PAPA.

Many followers, who have been saddened by the news, have trooped to her comment section to mourn with her.