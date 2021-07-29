After confessing to his crime, a 21-year-old armed robber was handed a 15-year jail term by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Alex Amofa and three accomplices succeeded in robbing two teachers at gunpoint at Adankwame in the Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect said he was hounded by “evil spirits” in his dreams, forcing him to confess to his mother, who then handed him over to the police.

Mr Amofah, also known as Shadow Awurukuo, and three others armed with a locally manufactured pistol and scissors attacked their victims in their apartments on the evening of July 8, 2021, at Adankwame.

They succeeded in robbing the victims of cash and an HP laptop computer and bolted.

Mr Amofah and one of his accomplices, Addai Sulemana, 19, were handed a 15-year jail term on Thursday by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

They were convicted after being found guilty on all three counts of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, contrary to Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960.

The two pleaded with the court for leniency, but the presiding judge, Razak-Musah, said the conviction took into consideration the age of the suspects.

According to him, though the law prescribes a minimum of 15 years for convicts in a robbery in which weapons are used, he opted for the minimum jail term for the suspects.

This, he said, is to offer them a second chance to reform.

The court ordered the Ghana Police Service to destroy the weapon used for the robbery in the presence of the Registrar of the court.

Relatives of the two, who were in court, wailed as they were whisked away to begin their jail terms.

The mother of Sulemana, Abenaa Attaa, pleaded for leniency for her son who she said was influenced by peer pressure.

Koomson and Nuhu after their conviction

In another development, the court also sentenced a driver’s mate and a driver to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a tricycle at Ahinsan.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Joe Debrah told the court the convicts, Samuel Koomson and Sadat Nuhu conspired with Sina Hodo Mohammed and Abu Iddris to steal the tricycle by breaking into the house of the complainant at Ahinsan Bonsuom.