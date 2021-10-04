Kumawood actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has got heads spinning on social media with latest photos of her younger brother.

The photos miss Boakye displayed were to mark the birthday of the brother she identified as Leon Appiah.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a single photo of her brother and another throwback of her days in primary school, posing with young Appiah.

Posting the photos, she wrote: Happy birthday to my blood, my love, lil bro @leonappiah_ God bless your New age hun. 😘😘😘 I know u wouldn’t like the second slide #swipeleft⬅️ but forgive me wai? 🤩 @leonappiah_

The photos have stirred birthday wishes from fans as others commend him on his looks.