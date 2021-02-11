Akosombo International School is set to begin a shift system to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the school.

This comes on the back of about 80 positive cases recorded in the school after three weeks of reopening.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) announced the development in a press statement as part of its update on screening in the school.

The statement noted all staff and students have been screened with all positive persons doing well under the management and treatment of the VRA medical team.

They have called for calm among parents and the general public with assurance of a periodic update on the situation.