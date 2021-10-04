Residents of Obinim Okyena in the Shama Municipality of the Western Region have been thrown into a state of shock after they woke up to the death of a couple.

A 46-year-old man, Kojo Nyame is said to have murdered his 41-year-old wife, Aba Akyere, and later hanged himself.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 12:00 pm on Sunday after Mr Nyame went to the farm.

He is said to have called his wife, who moved out of the house a few months ago over a misunderstanding, to bring him food as he was working.

Madam Akyere sent the food to the husband but never returned home although it was getting late.

A search was mounted for her during which the lifeless body with a stab in the stomach was discovered in the farm with the husband out of sight.

However, a search in the farm for Mr Nyame, who residents thought had fled, led to the discovery of his body also hanging on a tree in the farm on Monday morning.

ALSO READ:

The assembly member for the area, Christian Nampa, who narrated the incident to Adom News, said the Police at Beposo have visited the scene and deposited the bodies at the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital.

The couple left behind a 24-year-old son who is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a three-year-old child.