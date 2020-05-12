Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor, says he is ready to give a call-up to Kevin-Prince Boateng if things are settled regarding the player’s tussle with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The 33-year-old has been out of the Black Stars team on an indefinite suspension since 2014 after the FIFA World Cup in Brazil due to disciplinary reasons after “verbally assaulting” coach James Kwasi Appiah during the Mundial.

However, coach Akonnor said in an interview with Joy Sports that the player could come back into the team if he is cleared by the GFA.

“If Kevin-Prince Boateng is available, why will I not give him a call-up?” he said.

“He has played before, he has done well, but there were some issues, we cannot also deny that. But if he is doing well and is actively playing and he is strong why not?

“But whatever it is, I will need to talk to the FA about it and if he is welcomed, I call him once he is cleared.

“There are issues that I cannot discuss with you but if he is interested, I will call him if everything is settled.

“Even before my first press conference, I had a chat with him and the stories that emerged from that conference caused some issues but he later came back to clarify things,” he added.

The former Barcelona and Las Palmas forward, in an Instagram chat with his brother Jerome Boateng, last week gave a hint of wearing Ghana’s colours again, especially as it offered a chance for proper closure after the incidents of 2014 in Brazil.

“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much, but you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again,” he said.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and AC Milan man has 15 caps and two goals for the four-time African champions.