Prophet Kumchacha has openly attacked women who, for any reason, send nude pictures themselves to their partner.

He said such people are fools.

In an interview on eTV Ghana, he advised that the world has become a very dangerous place, hence no matter how much a man proves his love, no woman should ever be trusting enough to send him nudes.

“Even if your man loves you to heaven and back, never send him a naked picture of yourself. The world has become dangerous so if you don’t take care, the least problem you two have, you will see your naked pictures all over,” he counseled.

READ MORE:

Funny Face savagely replies fan who asked the whereabouts of his twins

100-bed infectious disease facility will meet ISO accreditation – Noguchi Virologist

Kumchacha condemns sex on first date

Kumchacha cited the example of one government official whose girlfriend, some time past, recorded and leaked their explicit video call conversation.

“There are even people who record normal phone calls and with the last argument, they can disgrace you so you should know that the world we live in now, has become very dangerous,” Prophet Kumchacha further advised.