Ex-president John Dramani Mahama is still not over with his philanthropic spree as his ‘train’ stopped in the communities of Sukura and Nima.

His responsibility as a citizen and individual in these trying times propelled him to donate some food items to some vulnerable residents.

John Mahama donates food items to some residents of Sukura

To him, the sharing of food items to households is “to help in cushioning them as they readjust to life following the loss of their livelihoods as a result of COVID-19.”

John Mahama donates food items to some aged and vulnerable residents of Nima

He charged all and sundry to emulate his steps and put smiles on the faces of some deprived residents while ensuring all safety precautions.