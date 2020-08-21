The New Patriotic Party is set to launch their manifesto for the 2020 general elections on Saturday, August 22.

The event will take place at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region, where the president is currently touring, at 10 am.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the party is hosting the manifesto launch virtually.

A press release signed by the NPP General Secretary John Boadu stated invitations will, however, given out to a selected few.

Zoom platforms have been set up for all other party members across the nation and the globe to join in the launch, virtually, he added.

“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens.”

The release stated that the NPP is launching a manifesto that speaks to the gains made so far by the Government including the transformation of the Ghanaian society.

“Indeed, we are going to witness the launch of a Manifesto that embodies the very spirit and aspiration of the Ghanaian and delivers prosperity for all.”