Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, is set to hold talks with Spezia Calcio officials ahead of next season following their Serie A qualification.

Spezia lost at home on Thursday but the result was enough for the Eagles to win promotion.

Marcus Rohden scored the only goal for the visitors in the 61st minute, but Spezia remained resolute at the Alberto Picco Stadium to finish the game without conceding another goal.

Spezia gained qualification because they finished a better position than Frosinone in the course of the regular season, finishing third with 61 points with their opponents ending in the eighth position.

And according to him, he is determined to play for the club in the Serie A next season but will hold talks with the officials of the club over his future.

“I have received a lot of offers, however, I want to sit with the technical directors of Spezia Calcio and listen to what they have for me before I decide the way forward,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“I’m very happy at Spezia because they take very good care of the players and I feel very comfortable,” he added.

He also named former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan and captain Stephen Appiah as his mentors in football.

“I have two mentors -Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan. They have really influenced my career,” he added.

The Palermo born Ghanaian scored the most important goal of the season, when he smashed in the only goal in their first leg victory at the Benito Stripe Stadium.

He finished the season as Spezia’s top scorer with nine goals and five assists, despite playing most of the season from the left flank.

This will be their first time in the Serie A.