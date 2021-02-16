Fans are gushing over the rarely seen photo of veteran actress Mrs Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe’s husband and sons.

Anthony Baffoe was all-protective of their two sons in the aged photo taken in their plush home.

Kalsoume Sinare and sons

Fast forward to some decades later, the sons, Shaquille and Boukeem have aged gracefully.

They were spotted with their mother at an all-white event.

Kalsoume Sinare and sons

Also, the actress shared some pictures of the mother-daughter moment she had with her last born, Keisheira.

She was captured planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek which caused her to blush.

Some of her about 86,000 fans, including celebrities, have jokingly professed love for the gentlemen.