Diamond Michelle, popularly known as Michy, has finally responded to claims that she once had a threesome with Shatta Wale and singer Hajia4real.

The baby mama of the dancehall musician became topical after Stonebwoy’s aide, Ayisha Modi, came out to allege that Michy, Shatta Wale and Hajia4real had a threesome.

But, responding to the allegations, Michy said she was surprised to have heard her say that because she had never met her, adding that, the only way to know such a thing is to be part of the activity.

I like the action because in the cause of it I wanted a popcorn. Sometimes you don’t have to speak. I saw another excerpt that Auntie Ayisha granted. She said she doesn’t say something that she hasn’t seen. You have seen the threesome so does it mean you were part?

Sometimes the things I hear I want people to tell me more. For you to have courage to talk about something so sensitive and sexual… the person who told you was the person there?

You have to know where to focus your energy… That is the ‘beef beef’ we are talking about. It will come back to herself, she said on UTV.