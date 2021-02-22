A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has condemned in no uncertain terms activities of homosexuals in Ghana.
In his view, it is only an unfit person who will put food in his armpit instead of his mouth.
He said: “For, we put food in the mouth; we don’t put food in the armpit.”
Below is his Facebook post:
Every society must have a standard. A healthy person in any standard society, eats by putting food in the mouth. If…Posted by Ransford Gyampo on Monday, February 22, 2021