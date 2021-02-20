Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo, a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artiste, has claimed that he is a homosexual.

The rapper, in an interview with TV3, revealed he is a homosexual and has a preference for a certain class of men.

Explaining further, he said he prefers men like actor John Dumelo.

READ ALSO:

“I am a homosexual man,” he said when told about rumours indicating that he is currently dating a popular female musician. He said this in reaction to a question by Giovani about his alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson.

“Is that a joke?” host of the show asked him but he answered “No, it is not. I am gay bro. I am into men.”

“What is your kind of man?” He was asked again.

In answer, he said “Men like John Dumelo.”

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the laws of the land do no permit such an act, he retorted ”You can’t change it.”