Trending Takoradi based music group, Westside Gang comes through with a brand new potential banger christened, ‘Too Late’.

With production credit going to award-winning Takoradi based music producer WillisBeatz, Westside Gang unites with the ‘Realer No’ crooner, Pappy Kojo to deliver this brand new record.

Westside Gang surfaced back to the music scene with this brand new melodious track to bless their music fans during the Yuletide.

Watch the music video below: