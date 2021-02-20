The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to close down the newly-opened Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) office in Ghana.

According to the president of the GCBC, Most Reverend Philip K. Naameh, the existence of the LGBTQI agenda is a “complete disorder of the fundamental law of God in creating man and woman,” hence the need for it to be shut down.

READ ALSO:

In a press statement, he emphasised that the Catholic Church would only continue to recognise marriages between a man and a woman.