A 25-year-old man, who claims to have been masturbating for 11 years now, wants to quit the act.

The young man, who made a passionate appeal on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said while in Senior High School he sought help from a friend he believed could help him stop the act but was wrong as his friend rather convinced him to become his gay partner.

“I was in school one time and confided in a friend that I masturbate and wanted to stop. But to my surprise my friend told me to become his gay partner so we could have anal sex,” he said.

READ ALSO:

“He insisted and just as I was about to accept his proposal, another friend advised me not to engage in the act with him,” he added.

Although not accepting to be his friend’s gay partner, he could not stop masturbating.

The 25-year-old man is, therefore, appealing for help to stop masturbation.