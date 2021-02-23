A 139-year-old Victorian house in San Francisco was lifted from its old address and moved to a new address, prompting residents to line the streets to experience this unusual occurrence.

On Sunday, February 21, the Englander House, a historic building in the heart of the Golden City, was loaded onto a truck and moved from 807 Franklin St. to 635 Fulton St., San Francisco.

Videos and photos showed the beautiful greenhouse moving to its new location six blocks away.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered to take photos and videos.

Nothing to see here, just a historic San Francisco Victorian home coming down the street! Today it’s being moved 6 blocks for more than $400,000. It’s old location near Turk and Franklin will soon be home to more than 60 apartments. @abc7newsbayarea

Phil Joy, a veteran house mover who oversaw the move, told the San Francisco Chronicle that moving the house, built in 1882, took several years to plan.

“We had to get 15 different city agencies to agree to this,” Joy said, according to the newspaper.

Tim Brown, a San Francisco broker who was the owner of the six-bedroom house, paid about $400,000 in moving costs and fees, the Chronicle reported.

A 48-unit, eight story apartment complex will be built on the old site where the house used to sit, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the Englander house will be combined into a 17-unit building with an old mortuary next door at its new location.

