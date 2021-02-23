New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed his disappointment in Tsatsu Tsikata after he left the courtroom after the court’s ruling.

Mr Otchere-Darko has bemoaned how Mr Tsikata packed his files and law reports to ‘sprint’ from the courtroom before the hearing of the contempt case against Dr Dominic Ayine.

Taking to his social media page, Mr Otchere-Darko noted a symbolic solidarity would have been neat.

The Supreme Court initiated contempt of court proceedings against Dr Ayine, who is a former Deputy Attorney-General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanta East for a comment he passed against the judges sitting on the ongoing presidential election petition.

Last Tuesday [February 16], after the court held that the petitioner could not reopen his case, Dr Ayine said that the judges had a “predetermined agenda” against former President John Dramani Mahama who filed the petition.

This, the court deemed scandalous, hence the case was heard but in the absence of the lead counsel for the petitioner, Mr Tsikata.

Mr Tsikata left the court after a nine-member-panel dismissed their application for the petitioner, Mr Mahama to reopen his case with March 4, 2021, set as the date for the judgment on the petition.

However, some members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as spokespersons of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team joined Dr Ayine to render a public apology after the Chief Justice ruled on the case.

