A former Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has rendered an unqualified apology to Justices of the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court initiated contempt of court proceedings against Dr Ayine, who is a Member of Parliament for Bolgatanta East, for a comment he passed against the judges which was deemed scandalous and prejudicial in the ongoing presidential election petition.

Hence, Dr Ayine on Monday, February 22, 2021, appeared before the Apex Court where the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said: “Dr Ayine, please you have been summoned here by this court to show course why you should not be committed for contempt.”

The Chief Justice mentioned instances where he drew the attention of Frank Davies,Yaw Oppong, then Marietta Brew Appiah Opong, the learned former Attorney-General to similar acts which they stopped.

Hence, he could not fathom why Dr Ayine also jumped unto such a fray, stating it was least expected of somebody who held a very high office, as the leader of the bar when the Attorney-General was not present.

Dr Ayine, on his part, following the Chief Justice’s comments, apologised to the bench, adding that he has officially submitted an apology at the registry.

Lawyers of the contemnor, who were disappointed and expressed similar sentiments to that of the Chief Justice, also pleaded on his behalf.

Dr Ayine was further directed by the court to publicly retract and apologise for his comment after the proceeding.

A directive that saw members of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team show solidarity as they join him on the media podium to apologise.