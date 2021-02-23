The Church of Pentecost has declared its support for the administration of any approved COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus in Ghana.

The church, in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said it is obvious that the conspiracy theories cannot be “substantiated and are not sustainable”

The church also cautioned their ministers, officers and members to avoid using the platforms of the church to fuel and promote myths, controversies and falsehood to misinform people and members on the usefulness and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines.

It, however, noted that its position does not in any way take away the right of individual members to either accept or refuse a vaccine based on their own personal reasons.

The church also urged its members to be wary of depending solely on social media for information, especially about the vaccines as it is saturated with false information.

