With the set date for the 13th African Games to be hosted in Ghana fast approaching, the venues where the various competitions will be held have been announced.

The tournament is a 15-day event which will take place between March 8, 2024 and March 23.

The Borteyman Sports Complex will host Badminton, handball, weightlifting, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing and tennis alongside combat sports like Karate do, Judo, Taekwondo, MMA and Wrestling.

The new aquatic center will be for swimming and triathlon.

The University of Ghana (Legon) stadium will be used as games Village serving as the main games center for accreditation, transport and other administrative issues as well as venue for arm wrestling, athletics (track and field event) as well as squash and rugby.

Also, the Accra Sports Stadium will host male football, Cape Coast Stadium; female football, Laboma Beach; beach soccer and volley, Bukom Boxing Arena; boxing, Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium; hockey, Alisa Hotel; chess, Olebu; cycling and Achimota Oval for cricket.

Meanwhile, a total of 49 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the much-anticipated tournament.

However, five countries, namely Cape Verde, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, and South Sudan, are yet to confirm their presence.

