The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, believes that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, should focus on recovering funds paid for uncompleted work on the National Cathedral project.

During an address to the clergy in the Greater Accra Region, Vice President Bawumia called for collaboration between government and the church to raise funds to complete the National Cathedral.

He stressed the importance of the project for Ghana, noting his personal contribution to its construction.

“The National Cathedral is very important for Ghana. I’ve contributed personally to its construction. The church needs to collaborate with the government to find a way forward. Let’s not say it’s impossible; let’s come together and figure out how to complete it,” Bawumia stated.

In response, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa criticized the Vice President’s approach, insisting that attention should be given to retrieving the $58.1 million that was allegedly misappropriated.

He said large sums were paid to various individuals for no work done, mentioning specifically $6 million retained by Kari Samers and $5.7 million paid to David Adjaye to redesign a restaurant.

Mr. Ablakwa argued that, many Ghanaian architects, who are both competent and God-fearing, could have provided their services for free.

He urged the Vice President to prioritize the recovery of these funds.

“I expected the Vice President to address how they plan to retrieve our money, the $58.1 million. Ghanaians have learned about the significant sums diverted to various individuals. For instance, Kari Samers is holding onto $6 million. We need to focus on retrieving these funds,” Mr. Ablakwa added.

