The Electoral Commission (EC) has re-assigned it Director of Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe as part of preparations for the 2024 election.

Dr Quaicoe has been appointed to head the EC’s Training Department.

The reshuffle was announced in a letter signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, addressed to Mr Quaicoe dated April 30.

The letter stated that, the new role takes effect from July 1.

In this regard, Dr Quaicoe has been instructed to hand over his current responsibilities to the Deputy Chairman in charge of operations.

Below is the statement

ALSO READ: