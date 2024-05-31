The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, says they are considering conducting a mop-up exercise following the recently concluded limited voter registration exercise nationwide.

The limited voter registration exercise commenced on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, marking a significant step in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Initially scheduled to last for 21 days, the exercise was extended until May 29, allowing eligible voters to register at the 268 district offices of the EC across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on Thursday, May 30, Mr Quaicoe stated that the EC is deliberating on the possibility of organising a mop-up exercise.

According to him, this additional registration session would provide an opportunity for individuals who may have missed the initial registration period to enrol on the electoral roll.

“So we need to also be advising Ghanaians that one day we should make room for the dates instead of waiting for the last week.”

“Yes, I’m told some of the centres, they couldn’t finish with the numbers and the…So the Commission [EC] will have to look at it and make a decision.

“But the Commission is contemplating doing a mop-up before the nomination period of September. So whatever it is, the commission will decide to address any shortcomings,” he said.