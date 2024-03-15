A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said the National Cathedral project is a waste of state resources.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo will commit huge funds to the project which could have been invested in better infrastructure.

“That can build a very complex two hospitals anywhere in the country. What is even more ridiculous is that throughout history, what I have read, I have not come across a cathedral built even within ten years. What exactly does the President want to tell us? I don’t understand,” he lamented.

In an interview on Joy News, he questioned why a nation in debt will have its priorities misplaced.

“In the last interview, I said it’s unfortunate that state resources have been wasted on this. It’s a waste, nothing else. This is a nation in debt, this is a nation where the ordinary person’s take-home pay is less than a dollar and you talk about a National Cathedral. I can’t understand it. You have promised people that you are going to build a cathedral, that is how the news came out initially.

“To honour God on certain promises you have made to him, but it turned out to be a different story. By the time we realised, state money was being pumped into it. Look at the amount of money that has been pumped into it,” he stated.

The government has come under fierce criticism over the cathedral after it failed to commission the project on March 6, 2024, as promised.

The Minority in Parliament especially have voiced concerns over the project’s expenditure and lack of transparency in funds allocation.

