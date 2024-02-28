President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe wants boarding schools to be abolished.

He said Ghana should shift away from boarding schools towards a more localized, community-based education.

Franklin Cudjoe further called for boarding schools to be abolished.

“We should abolish boarding schools in Ghana. It’s outdated; instead, we should transition towards localized schools. In the UK, students attend schools within their vicinity, leading to concentrated efforts to develop and ensure quality education in the area. Banning boarding schools is the only way we can develop community-based schools” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

The IMANI boss reiterated his call for a comprehensive review on the free Senior High Schools (SHS) policy.

“The condition of our Senior High Schools is bad. Students are living like refugees in our boarding schools. Therefore, a total review of the free SHS system is necessary” he added.

ALSO READ: