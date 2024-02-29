Residents of Anyaa Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region are infuriated with government over the deplorable nature of their roads.

They are threatening to boycott this year’s elections if their demands are not met.

They argue that, despite the area being a stronghold of the NPP, all efforts to persuade government to fix the roads have been unsuccessful.

Agitated residents who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, declared their intention to demonstrate against government.

“If you don’t fix our roads, we will demonstrate like never before. This is an NPP stronghold yet they have done nothing for us. If they don’t come and fix the road, we won’t vote in the elections. For the past four years since they constructed the gutters, they have not come back to the area,” an angry resident said.

Those who have decided to vote said they will vote massively against NPP.

“NPP has dominated the area for over 20 years. We will change that this year and vote for the NDC. The dust is badly affecting us, everyday people are being carried to the hospital. My sister lost her life 2 weeks ago because she inhaled this dust and has affected her lungs. I am an NPP person but I won’t vote again,” another person lamented.

They have, therefore, called on the government to prioritize the repair of the roads with utmost urgency ahead of the general elections.

