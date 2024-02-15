The Landlords Association and residents of Amrahia in the Adentan constituency of the Greater Accra region are protesting against the proposed sale of a land earmarked for road in the area.

According to them, someone has bought the land and wants to develop it.

The residents revealed this on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

They raised concerns that if a structure is constructed on the road, residents will face difficulties accessing their homes since the road will be blocked.

Some executives of the Landlord’s Association appealed to government to intervene and assist them in this matter.

They say they reached out to the district office, which has denied granting any permit for construction on the land.

“It’s the only road leading to the area. We won’t sit back and allow this to happen. We attended the Assembly meeting, where the lands supervisor informed us that he refused to grant a permit to the individual interested in purchasing the land” they started.

Residents in Amrahia have vowed to take matters into their own hands if the issue is not resolved.

“We are calling on the government to make the laws of the country work. He cannot use the money to bully us. We also have the men who would face him” they warned.