The Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson believes it is too late for the President to replace Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry.

He claims, Mr Adam cannot do much given the limited time before the general elections.

Mr Jackson in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, said the appointment will not bring about the needed boost to revive the economy.

“This is so late. So very late; unfortunately, it is not going to bring about the needed boost. Dr Mohammed Amin Adam is a first-class economist. He is an economist who comes with a background in development economics. He is an economist with experience in working for the development of the poor and disadvantaged in society. He’s done works for Oxfam, and we could go on and on and on such that putting him in charge at this time of crisis should give the needed boost and the poor, the disadvantaged in society would receive help.

…Unfortunately he is coming nine months to time and that for me is a problem. How much time does he have to implement the total policy? How much time does he have to make an impact?” he quizzed.