Fire has gutted the staff common room of the Adenta Community basic school in Accra.

The blaze started during the late hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Although the exact cause remains uncertain, fire personnel report extensive damage to furniture, books, and important school records.

Adenta’s Municipal Chief Executive, Ebenezer Doku told Citi News investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“Somewhere around 7:50pm, I was still in the office when I had a call that the Adenta Community Basic School was on fire so I rushed there and when I got there, the Fire Service had already quenched the fire. When I got close, I realised the head teacher’s office was broken into and the fridge moved and there was smoke but when I asked the security man, he said he also came for night duties and saw the fridge downstairs. So as of now, we don’t know whether it was the same person who moved the fridge that set the place ablaze” he explained.

Meanwhile, school authorities who spoke off record say the incident will not affect academic activities.

