Residents of Ablekuma in the Ga Central District of the Greater Accra Region have called on government to fix damaged traffic lights along the main road.

According to them, number of road traffic accidents have occurred as a result of the malfunctioning traffic light.

The situation is worrying because they said school children use that road to commute to and from school each day.

Residents who spoke on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday revealed that, the traffic lights had been off for the past four years.

“They haven’t fixed the traffic lights since it went off. If they don’t fix it, the cars will continue to kill people. It’s been over 4 years” a resident bemoaned.

A youth leader in the area claimed people are killed by speeding vehicles every week.

He said several petitions sent to the district Assembly have not yielded any a positive response.

“Almost every week there is an accident. We have sent several petitions, and they are always saying they will come and fix it. We are always going to meetings yet it yields no results” he bemoaned.

The Assemblyman of the area pledged to find a permanent solution to the traffic lights problem.

“I was inaugurated just last week, it’s one of my priorities. We are taking steps to work on it” he said.