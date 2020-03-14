Head of Education, Research, and Training at the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service believes efforts to end road carnage in Ghana over the years have not been impressive.

According to Superintendent Alex Obeng, the menace has been addressed with lip service instead of the desired commitment.

“From 2011 to 2020 the measures we put in place in dealing with road accidents were not impressive and we need to up our game because on the average, 6 people die each day from accidents in Ghana it’s even worse during the weekends,” he said.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Nnaw)twe Yi show, Supt. Obeng urged the government must, as a matter of urgency, roll out effective and workable road safety measure to deal with the menace.

“We are now all living in fear due to the widespread of coronavirus but we have forgotten we have a more deadly situation on our roads we have abandoned. We need to treat road accident the same way we are working to curb the coronavirus,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, he stressed there must be enforced regulations to ensure drivers comply with road safety regulations.





