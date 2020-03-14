A controversial prophet is set to release names of some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly driving stolen cars in the country.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi claims the list is ready and he will release it if pushed to the wall.

“I know people in NPP driving stolen cars; let them dare me; they will hear me mentioning them,” he charged.

His threat follows an allegation leveled against him by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The NPP legislator said the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel has horded stolen cars in his house at Sakumono in Accra.

The Assin Central MP has vowed to strip Prophet Badu Kobi naked for being critical of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a rebuttal, the man of God while addressing his congregation said Mr Agyapong is digging his own grave.

He explained that, the outspoken MP who is calling for equity must come with clean hands.

“Ken Agyapong says I don’t pay duty? He is funny. I will rather expose him because he does not pay the duties for his cars,” he said.

Prophet Kobi said no one in Ghana can cow him into submission for speaking the truth.

“If you have political power, I have spiritual power. I don’t steal cars, I buy them and gift them out,” he stated.