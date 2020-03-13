As part of its Corporal Social Responsibility (CSR), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be embarking on a sensitization campaign as Ghana records two cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The move, according to Deputy National Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen, is to help contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Two individuals, one from Norway, and the other from Turkey have all tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in recently.

This has created fear and panic with many questioning the preparedness of government but Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has appealed for calm.

He assured that government, together with all health partners, will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

In spite of the minister’s assurances, Mr Boahen on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said the supposed effort by government was woefully inadequate.

Due to this, he said the NDC has decided to step in and do what the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to do when the first coronavirus case was recorded in China.

Kwaku Boahen said NDC communicators have been tasked to give Ghanaians safety tips when they represent the party on any media platform.

“Our greatest concern is about the potential for spread in Ghana with the weak health systems under President Akufo-Addo,” the NDC deputy National Communications Officer said.

He maintained that as a social democratic country, the NDC was not only concerned about winning elections but ensure the citizenry have good health.

Kwaku Boahen added that since government was struggling to contain the situation, his party will prove that they were indeed a government in waiting.

Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman