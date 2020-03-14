Sudan says a man in his 50s who died on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, had coronavirus, confirming the country’s first case.

The man had visited the UAE in the first week of March, health authorities said.

Sudan has stopped issuing visas for, and flights to, eight countries, including Italy and neighbouring Egypt, over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bus trips to Egypt have also been suspended.

Egypt was the first country in Africa to confirm a case of coronavirus. It has recorded two deaths and now has at least 80 cases.