Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Badu Kobi, is set to buy a private jet by the end of 2020.

ALSO READ:

According to him, all the necessary documentations have been made to procure the aircraft to shame his detractors.

“In 2020 I’m going to buy a jet. I have finished with the negotiations and I will fly it to Kotoka and let them also gather courage to buy one,” he said in response to Hon. Ken Agyapong who is accused him of buying stolen cars.

Prophet Badu Kobi

The man of God said as someone who has gifted about 208 cars to people, stealing a car is the least of his problems.

His major focus for 2020 is to rest his soul, buy two Rolls-Royce and a jet as a reward to himself for his hardwork.

Prophet Kobi said all the ranting by Mr Agyapong is because he [Ken] is “envious” of him.

Kennedy Agyapong

To prove to him that he is not vindictive, the man of God said the Assin Central Member of Parliament will be one of the people to fly with him on the jet.

Play attached audio above for more: