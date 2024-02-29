Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo says the decision to dissolve the Board is not because of the demonstration staged by the fans.

Some irate fans last week staged a protest to express their displeasure over how the club is being managed off and on the pitch by the then management.

Following the protest, the club announced its dissolution of the 11-member Board of Directors with a new Board expected to be reconstituted on March 27 at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Opare Addo speaking in an interview said the decision to dissolve the Board forms part of the club’s new strategy.

“This has got nothing to do with the public outcry,” he told Citi Sports.

“The reality is that after serving for a period of 12 years, the club feel they have done well. Hence this is in line with the promise by the clubs’ majority shareholder,” he added.

The club secured several trophies, including the Premier League, two FA Cups, the Super Cup, and the President’s Cup under the previous board chaired by Togbe Afede XIV.

Other members of the previous board included Frank Nelson, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaloe, Prof. Kofi Kumado, Ivy Heyward-Mills, Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, Eric Barimah-Atuahene, Alhaji Imoro Briamah, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Frederick Moore.

Meanwhile, Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah, who is the Managing Director of the club have been named as the new Directors.

